Nevada Guard Soldier Killed, 3 Injured in Tank Rollover at Fort Irwin

Soldiers participate in a defensive attack training exercise at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin on June 2, 2019. (Credit: Cpl. Alisha Grezlik / U.S. Army)

The Nevada National Guard says one soldier was killed and three others were injured late Tuesday night when a tank rolled over at a training base in California.

Nevada National Guard Sgt. Erick Studenicka says the accident occurred at Fort Irwin about 35 miles northeast of Barstow, where the soldiers’ brigade is undergoing a month-long training.

Studenicka says the soldier who was killed was member of the Guard’s 1st Squadron, 221st Calvary Regiment based in Las Vegas. The soldier’s name will be released 24 hours after the soldier’s family is notified.

Studenicka says three other soldiers who were in the tank and injured were taken to a hospital on base and are expected to be released Thursday.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

