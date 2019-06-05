O.C Clerk Recorder Hugh Nguyen Finds Soldier-Father Who Was Reportedly Killed in Vietnam
-
Body of Montebello Sailor Returned Home From Vietnam for Burial 52 Years After Death
-
Montebello Naval Journalist Killed in Vietnam War Finally Laid to Rest 50 Years Later
-
Pete Buttigieg Reflects on Military Service in Defense of Athletes Who Kneel During National Anthem
-
2 L.A. Men Charged With Murder in Death of Woman Who Was Dragged, Run Over During Purse Robbery in Garden Grove
-
1st-Grade Teacher Speaks Out After Being Stabbed Multiple Times While Pregnant During Sunland Carjacking
-
-
USC Draws Criticism for Plan to Rename Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
-
3-Year-Old Girl Dies Inside Burning Car With Doors Chained Shut in New York City; Dad in Custody: Police
-
The News Director’s Office: UNICEF Vietnam Part 1 With Megan Henderson
-
66-Year-Old Arson Parolee Arrested, 2 Women Injured After Mobile Home Fire in Westminster
-
The News Director’s Office: Producer Bobby Presents ‘Spoken Dreams’
-
-
Authorities ID Woman Fatally Run Over During Purse Snatching in Garden Grove; 2 Booked on Suspicion of Murder
-
5 Charged With Attempted Murder, Carjacking in Alleged Gang Attack on Pregnant 1st-Grade Teacher in Sunland
-
5 Plead Not Guilty to Attempted Murder, Carjacking in Alleged Gang Attack on Pregnant 1st-Grade Teacher in Sunland