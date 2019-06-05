× O.C. Nanny Accused of Molesting 2 Boys Faces Additional Charges After More Alleged Victims Identified

A Costa Mesa man accused of molesting two boys while working as a professional nanny is facing additional child molestation charges after more alleged victims identified themselvesto authorities.

Orange County prosecutors in May charged Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 30, with five felonies related to allegations that he molested two children he was babysitting. Prosecutors later added 10 new charges connected to five more alleged victims.

In all, Zakrzewski is charged with nine counts of committing a lewd act on a child younger than 14, a count of an attempted lewd act on a child under 14, a count of oral copulation with a child 10 or younger, a count of using a minor for obscene matter and two counts of distributing pornography to a minor with intent to engage in sexual conduct, all felonies.

He also faces a misdemeanor count of possessing child pornography. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

