Power Outage at LAX Leaves Some Travelers in the Dark

A power outage at the Los Angeles International Airport left travelers at three terminals in the dark Wednesday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

All terminals at the airport experienced a two-second outage and then relayed out to the backup system, according to LAX spokeswoman Jessica Johnson, who called the outage “unusual.”

The FAA said terminals 7 and 8 were still affected at around 7 p.m. but LAX officials later said terminal 1 was also affected.

Johnson said it is not a complete blackout, and a repair crew is on its way.

The power had been out for at least an hour and thirty minutes by 7:50 p.m., LAX said.

Flight delays were expected. At least seven United Airlines flights are affected by the outage, the FAA said.

A SouthWest Airlines passenger tweeted a photo of passengers being ushered onto staircases.

“We experienced a power distribution earlier this evening. Power is being restored and systems are coming back online. We apologize for the inconvenience,” LAX said on Twitter.

A spokesman said bridges at the terminals were not working due to the outage, and passengers were seen disembarking from planes and heading onto buses.

As of 8:00 p.m., an LADWP crew was still on the way and they were told to focus on terminals 7 and 8, to make sure power is fed in.

During a conference call, one LAX employee said passengers were getting scared because it was getting darker in the terminals.

The emergency lighting is operational but some parts of the airport are still in the dark, an official said during the call. The lighting is only sufficient to find ones way around the terminals, but they’re limited and not as strong as usual.

American Airlines flights were not affected, a spokesman said. It’s unclear what other flights were affected.

“Check your flight status with your airline as delays are possible,” LAX said.

No further details were immediately available.

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most terminals and systems, however power remains disrupted in Terminals 1, 7 and 8. We have crews on the scene working to restore power fully. Check your flight status with your airline as delays are possible. Additional updates to come. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019

Unbelievable, no electricity at LAX. pic.twitter.com/LakLrZ5lM8 — EDGAR E BARRERA (@edgar7091) June 6, 2019