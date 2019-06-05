× San Fernando Valley Runoff Pits Scientist Against Former City Hall Aide

He is a Republican with the kind of City Hall pedigree that has long been a path to winning this seat on the Los Angeles City Council.

She is a Democrat with an unconventional political resume: an astrophysicist who turned her focus to climate change.

John Lee and Loraine Lundquist, the two candidates who rose to the top Tuesday in the crowded race to represent an L.A. council district that includes Chatsworth, Porter Ranch and Granada Hills, are headed for an August runoff that reflects the political patchwork of those suburban stretches of the northwest San Fernando Valley.

Lee had long been seen as a front-runner: He worked as the top aide to the last councilman, Mitchell Englander, which was the same path that Englander and the councilman before him took to the seat. He was also the biggest fundraiser in the race, according to the last available reports.

