× Southbound Lanes of 5 Fwy Shut Down After FedEx Truck Catches Fire, Spreads to Hillside in Castaic

A FedEx truck caught fire Wednesday on the 5 Freeway in Castaic, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes for two hours, authorities said.

Firefighters were scene battling the blaze that engulfed the front of the truck and spread to a nearby hill, just north of Lake Hughes Road.

The brush fire was confined to less than 1 acre as of 4:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed traffic backed up for miles as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

A SigAalert was issued for the southbound lanes, which were expected to stay closed for about two hours, according to California Highway Patrol.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

***SIGALERT*** SB I-5 North of Lake Hughes Rd for the next 2 hours for to a vehicle for that spread to the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/sA7vndhqx5 — CHP Newhall (@CHP_Newhall) June 5, 2019