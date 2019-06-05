× Driver in Custody, Passenger Shot After Officers Pull Over Vehicle in Boyle Heights: LAPD

A woman was in custody and a man was shot after police tried to pull over a vehicle in Boyle Heights on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers assigned to a gang investigation unit tried to stop the car around 4:50 p.m. near 150 N. Myers St., an industrial area along the Los Angeles River, said Tony Im, an officer with the Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations team.

A male passenger ran from the vehicle, and authorities pursued him on foot. After chasing the man south, then east, at least one officer opened fire and shot him, Im said.

It’s unclear what led police to use lethal force, but Im said a gun was recovered from the scene. He did not say whether the man had also fired at police.

The man fell to the ground after being wounded and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The female driver had fled the location but was found near the 101 Freeway and Mission Road, just about a block from where officers tried to pull her over. She and the car were both taken into custody, according to Im.

No officers were hurt.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.