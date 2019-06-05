SUV Sought After Leaving Victim of Fatal Shooting at Hospital in Gardena

Detectives are searching for the driver who dropped off a shooting victim at a hospital in Gardena on Wednesday then fled.

The wounded man died shortly after arriving at Gardena Memorial Hospital, Gardena police said in a news release.

Medical staff called officers to the hospital at 1145 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. after the victim was left there around 5:10 p.m., authorities said.

He arrived there not breathing with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Investigators are still working to identify the man and determine where he was shot.

Hospital workers told police the victim was dropped off by someone, but they don’t know who, and the vehicle he was transported in left.

Authorities released an image of the vehicle they are searching for, a blue Nissan Rouge SUV with North Carolina License plate No. FML-4184.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Detective Karen Salas at 310-217-6180 or Detective Ryan Sproles at 310-217-9618.