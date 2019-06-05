× Trump Admin Calls for Major Expansion of Hunting, Fishing in Wildlife Refuges, Including 7 in California

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced what it called a major expansion of hunting and fishing in the nation’s wildlife refuges.

The plan affects 1.4 million acres (5,666 square kilometers) on federal public lands, including 74 national wildlife refuges, U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge along Lake Erie in northern Ohio.

That includes the following California refuges, according to the Interior Department:

Colusa National Wildlife Refuge: Open to wild turkey hunting for the first time on 1,639 acres already open to other hunting.

Delevan National Wildlife Refuge: Open to wild turkey hunting for the first time on 1,696 acres already open to other hunting.

Marin Islands National Wildlife Refuge: Open to sport fishing for the first time.

Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge: Open to wild turkey hunting for the first time on 1,371 acres already open to other hunting.

San Pablo Bay National Wildlife Refuge: Expand season date ranges and method of take for existing migratory game bird hunting on 9,726 acres to further align with state regulations.

Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge: Open sport fishing for the first time on acres already open to other activities.

Sutter National Wildlife Refuge: Open to wild turkey hunting for the first time on 839 acres already open to other hunting.

The proposal would also allow hunting and fishing for the first time at 15 national fish hatcheries.

“It’s a dramatic statement about our commitment to access,” Bernhardt said, adding: “The goal is to get more people out.”

Lack of access to hunting and fishing sites is one of the most common reasons people don’t begin those activities, Bernhardt said.

Among refuges where the expansion is proposed are Green Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Wisconsin and Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge in Wyoming, where deer and elk hunting would be allowed for the first time.

Bernhardt said the expansion is the largest proposed by the administration to date.

The plan is to finalize the proposal by September after public comment. The proposal also calls for revising hunting and fishing rules at refuges in all states to more closely match state regulations.

Bernhardt said that latter proposal followed a comprehensive review of federal and state rules, something Bernhardt said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has never done.