Video Shows Calves Being Brutally Abused, Tortured at Fair Oaks Farms in Indiana (Warning: Graphic Content)

Warning: Video below contains graphic content of animal abuse that may be disturbing to most viewers

The owner of a large farm in Northwest Indiana is apologizing after an undercover video shows farm employees abusing dairy cows.

The graphic video began circulating Tuesday and outrage has been spreading since, according to KTLA sister station WGN in Chicago. There was an immediate response from the founder of Fair Oaks Farms, who made clear that the abusive employees seen in the footage have all been fired.

The video was captured by a group called Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), which had one of its members hired as a calf care worker in order to conduct an undercover investigation from August to November of last year.

What the investigator found was beyond disturbing, according to the organization.

“In our 10 years of being undercover, we have never seen such consistent, constant abuse to a newborn baby animal," ARM Founder Richard Couto said in the video.

The investigator captured footage of four Fair Oaks employees engaged in extreme animal cruelty; calves being thrown, kicked, stabbed, beaten and burned.

“The calf abuse is by far the worst baby abuse that we’ve seen ever undercover in any investigation, anywhere in the world," Couto said. "Nothing is worse than Fair Oaks Farms.”

According to the group, dead calves were not to be seen by any visitors or tourists.

The founder is a veterinarian who adds that the abuses go against everything that Fair Oaks stand for. It remains to be seen how the scandal will affect business at the farm.

Fair Oaks is known for its dairy products and this facility is a popular attraction for Chicago-area families. It has been referred to as the "Disneyland of agricultural tourism" by Food & Wine Magazine.

Founder Mike McCloskey released the following statement regarding the video: