2 LAPD Officers Wounded in Crash in Hancock Park While Pursuing Vehicle

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were wounded in a crash in Hancock Park as they pursued a fleeing vehicle, authorities said Thursday.

Officers with LAPD’s Hollywood division began chasing the vehicle about 11:36 p.m. before a unit from the department’s Wilshire division joined the chase, according to LAPD Officer Jeff Lee.

No information about the events leading up to the chase was given but the Hollywood unit lost the vehicle in the Beverly Hills area, Lee said.

The Wilshire unit crashed with a vehicle not involved in the pursuit near Beverly Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue, according to Lee. The two officers suffered moderate injuries and were taken for treatment, he said.

One of the officers was seen on a stretcher being placed into an ambulance in video of the scene. An LAPD patrol car was seen smashed head-on into a palm tree.

Lee said it was unknown whether anyone inside the other vehicle suffered injuries.

The intersection where the crash occurred in Hancock Park has since been reopened. An LAPD investigation into the crash is ongoing.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.