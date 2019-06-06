2 Men Shot to Death in Long Beach

Two men were shot to death in Long Beach but no information about a possible suspect was released the following morning Thursday.

Officers were called to 5500 block of Atlantic Avenue regarding a person with a gun about 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. Kevin Williams, 32, of Lynwood was found suffering a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The officers began performing life-saving measures on Williams but paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators learned a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso was driven inside a private vehicle to a hospital in Gardena. Police identified the second victim as a 29-year-old man from the state of Mississippi.

His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police have not explained the connection between the two killings and the relationship between the victims remains under investigation.

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and taking other investigative measures to determine a possible motive and figure out what led up to the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call Detectives Hubbard and Garcia at 562-570-7244.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can dial c800-222-8477, text TIPLA plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.