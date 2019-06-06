× 24-Year-Old Dies After Being Pinned by Vehicle He Was Repairing in San Bernardino: Police

A man died after his car shifted into gear while he was working on it in San Bernardino, officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred in a mobile home park on the 700 block of East Ninth Street at about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, San Bernardino police said in a news release.

The victim, a 24-year-old San Bernardino man, had his car parked in a driveway while he worked on it. As he started the vehicle manually beneath the hood, it went into drive and began moving forward with no one inside, investigators said.

The man tried to stop his car, which was driving into a mobile home. But he became pinned against a wall as the vehicle crashed into the unit, according to police.

Others in the area who saw what was happening were able to push the vehicle off the victim, who later collapsed, officials said.

Paramedics responded and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not being released, pending the notification of his next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were available.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the mobile home was unoccupied. Investigators only said the vehicle was unoccupied.