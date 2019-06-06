× 27th Horse Death Reported Since Santa Anita Meet Opened Dec. 26; 4th Horse Fatality Since May 17

A 27th horse has died since Santa Anita opened its meeting on Dec. 26 after the colt River Derby sustained a catastrophic injury while training Wednesday morning. After six weeks without a death, there have been four fatalities since May 17.

River Derby, an unraced 2-year-old bought in March for $50,000 at a sale in Florida, fractured a shoulder while galloping, according to his trainer, Ruben Gomez.

The horse was euthanized at a clinic in Chino so it was unclear whether the death would technically be called a Santa Anita fatality. However, Mike Marten, California Horse Racing Board spokesman, said “in the interest of full transparency, we will be treating it as an on-track training death and do a full necropsy and count it in the statistics.”

Gomez was obviously still pained by the incident when contacted on Thursday.

