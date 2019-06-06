BREAKING: 27th Horse Death Reported Since Santa Anita Meet Opened Dec. 26

27th Horse Death Reported Since Santa Anita Meet Opened Dec. 26; 4th Horse Fatality Since May 17

Posted 12:47 PM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:49PM, June 6, 2019
The Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia is seen in this undated photo. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia is seen in this undated photo. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A 27th horse has died since Santa Anita opened its meeting on Dec. 26 after the colt River Derby sustained a catastrophic injury while training Wednesday morning. After six weeks without a death, there have been four fatalities since May 17.

River Derby, an unraced 2-year-old bought in March for $50,000 at a sale in Florida, fractured a shoulder while galloping, according to his trainer, Ruben Gomez.

The horse was euthanized at a clinic in Chino so it was unclear whether the death would technically be called a Santa Anita fatality. However, Mike Marten, California Horse Racing Board spokesman, said “in the interest of full transparency, we will be treating it as an on-track training death and do a full necropsy and count it in the statistics.”

Gomez was obviously still pained by the incident when contacted on Thursday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.