× 4 Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs Out of Dog Boarding Facility in Fullerton

Four people were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of selling drugs out of a dog boarding facility in Fullerton.

Undercover detectives were watching the business located in the 100 block of West Walnut Avenue regarding possible drug sales when they spotted Christopher Proglio, who had an outstanding warrant, and made contact with him, the Fullerton Police Department stated in a news release.

Proglio, who police said lives at the kennel, was taken into custody after detectives found him with 28 grams of heroin and 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, the news release stated.

Detectives then searched the facility, which was housing about 20 dogs at the time, and turned up “numerous items indicating that narcotic sales were occurring from the Kennel facility,” the Police Department stated.

Business owner Richard Sanders and two other employees were taken into custody during the investigation.

Sanders and Juan Coronado were arrested on suspicion of drug possession and drug paraphernalia, and Jessica Sandoval on suspicion of heroin possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.

The dogs all appeared to be in good health and were left in the car of an employee who was not believed to be involved in the narcotics activity, the Police Department stated.

Orange County Animal Care was also contacted about the incident.

The name of the facility was not released by authorities.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation can call the Police Department at 714-738-6127. Those who wish to remain anonymous can dial 855-TIP-OCCS.