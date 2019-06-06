× 4 Arrested on Suspicion of Killing 3 Men During Robbery in Glendale Home

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of killing three men during a robbery in a Glendale home in April, police announced Thursday.

Two of the suspects, John Poh, 23, and Jordon Byrd, 22, were arrested in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Wednesday, Glendale police said in a news release.

The other two suspects, Franklin Sadler and Jacob Jamora, both 23, were both arrested in their respective homes in Canoga Park on Thursday.

They are accused of killing Deandre Tyronne Sims, 36, Christian Marty Moukam, 35, and Leon Gough II, 50, about 12:15 a.m. on April 18.

After responding to reports of gunfire, police found one of the victims in the driveway, while two were found dead inside. The homicides occurred in an upscale Glendale neighborhood along the 1300 block of Columbia Drive.

One of the victims apparently lived in the home for years and had four children.

Police said the home was targeted for a home invasion, but did not release any additional details about what led up to the fatal incident.

The suspects were booked on suspicion of three counts of murder.

The United States Marshals and FBI assisted in the investigation, while the Glendale Police Department helped the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office take two of the suspects into custody.