× AG Becerra Urges Victims of Sex Abuse Within Mexican Church to Come Forward

California’s top prosecutor is urging any other victims of child sex abuse to come forward after the leader of Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo and several followers were charged.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a press conference Thursday that it’s hard to believe there were just the four victims cited in a felony complaint.

Church leader Naasón Joaquín García and two co-defendants were arrested in California this week and a fourth remains at large.

A church spokesman has denounced the charges and says Joaquín García remains the spiritual leader of La Luz del Mundo, which claims more than 5 million members worldwide.

Becerra says Joaquín García’s bail was set at $50 million because of fears he could raise money from followers and flee.