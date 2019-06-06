Alaska Airlines Responds After Video Appears to Show Worker ‘Carelessly’ Tossing Bags From Plane at LAX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alaska Airlines has launched an investigation after a baggage handler was filmed aggressively tossing luggage from an airplane at Los Angeles International Airport last month, a company spokesman said Thursday.

The cellphone video, which was taken around 8 p.m. on May 17, shows a worker "carelessly throwing" bags out of a plane after it landed at LAX, according to the man who recorded the footage.

"This is unacceptable," he wrote in an email to KTLA. The man asked to remain anonymous.

In the video, a worker can be seen throwing the bags from the plane onto a metal cart below; at least two pieces of luggage ended up on the ground, the footage shows.

Ray Lane, a spokesman for the airline, called the video "extremely concerning" and apologized to the customers who bags were "handled so recklessly."

"The contract vendor clearly violated our policies," Lane said in a statement emailed to KTLA. "We expect all employees to treat the luggage and cargo of our guests as they would their own."

The incident is being investigated, according to Lane.

He added that the company will ensure the employee does not work on any future Alaska Airlines planes.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.