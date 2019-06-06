D-Day Remembered- 75th Anniversary Observance at Lyon Air Museum

Posted 7:17 AM, June 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:42AM, June 6, 2019

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Ana for a remembrance of D-Day, June 6, 1944, at the Lyon Air Museum observing the 75th anniversary of one of the most pivotal events in military history.

Saturday June 8, 2019, starting at 10:00a.m., the museum will host a symposium on D-Day and the Battle of Normandy and tours of the museum’s historic World War Two aircraft.

D-Day Remembered
10:00am
Lyon Air Museum
19300 Ike Jones Road
Santa Ana, CA
(714) 210-4585

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.