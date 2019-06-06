D-Day Remembered- 75th Anniversary Observance at Lyon Air Museum

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Ana for a remembrance of D-Day, June 6, 1944, at the Lyon Air Museum observing the 75th anniversary of one of the most pivotal events in military history.
Saturday June 8, 2019, starting at 10:00a.m., the museum will host a symposium on D-Day and the Battle of Normandy and tours of the museum’s historic World War Two aircraft.
D-Day Remembered
10:00am
Lyon Air Museum
19300 Ike Jones Road
Santa Ana, CA
(714) 210-4585
If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.