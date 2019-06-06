Father’s Day Gift Ideas With Goldbelly, America’s Greatest Foods Shipped to You

Posted 10:52 AM, June 6, 2019, by

The founder and CEO of Goldbelly Joe Ariel joined us live with Father’s Day gifts that he hand-picked just for our anchors. Joe and his team of "food explorers" make food dreams come true through shipping the best handmade, small batch, artisan foods in America, NATIONWIDE. Joe has traveled across the country, seeking out America's best foods; from apple pie in Wisconsin, to cookies in Hawaii - you name it, he's tried it! For more information on Goldbelly, you can go to the Goldbelly website or follow them on social media. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.