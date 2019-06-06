Father’s Day Gift Ideas With Goldbelly, America’s Greatest Foods Shipped to You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The founder and CEO of Goldbelly Joe Ariel joined us live with Father’s Day gifts that he hand-picked just for our anchors. Joe and his team of "food explorers" make food dreams come true through shipping the best handmade, small batch, artisan foods in America, NATIONWIDE. Joe has traveled across the country, seeking out America's best foods; from apple pie in Wisconsin, to cookies in Hawaii - you name it, he's tried it! For more information on Goldbelly, you can go to the Goldbelly website or follow them on social media.