Kaiser Permanente Mental Health Workers in California Threaten to Strike

About 4,000 mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente will go on strike next week at facilities throughout California if they and the healthcare giant fail to reach a new contract before then, the workers’ union said Thursday.

The main issue, the National Union of Healthcare Workers says, is that Kaiser is being too slow to enable its patients to access mental health care.

NUHW President Sal Rosselli said the strike would start Tuesday if the separate contracts for Kaiser’s Northern California and Southern California mental health workers are not reached before then. They’ve been working without contracts since the last ones expired in September.

“I want to emphasize that none of our clinicians want this strike to happen,” Rosselli told reporters. “We stand ready to negotiate 24/7 over the next few days.”

