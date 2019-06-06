× Child Abuse Detectives Investigating Death of 4-Year-Old South L.A. Boy: LAPD

Child abuse detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-year-old boy in South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA on Thursday.

LAPD received a call regarding the child’s death at about 3:30 a.m. from a residence in the 4600 block of Honduras Street, which is located in the Central-Alameda neighborhood south of downtown L.A.

“The child’s parent called the fire department for a medical emergency,” Lt. Kerri Potter, of LAPD’s Juvenile Division told KTLA. “Due to injuries, the child was transported to County-USC Medical Center and pronounced dead.”

The circumstances surrounding the boy’s death were “suspicious” and the case is being investigated by the child abuse unit.

“There is some question about the injuries and that’s why we’re here investigating,” Potter added.

Potter said the boy lived at the home with both of his parents, who were at the hospital and have been cooperating with police.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.