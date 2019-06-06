LAX’s Terminal 1 Evacuated Following Nighttime Power Outages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles International Airport's Terminal 1 was evacuated Thursday morning following power outages that resulted in flight cancellations the night prior.

Passengers were told to clear the terminal beginning about 6 a.m. and TSA re-screenings were not expected to begin until the area was evacuated, officials said. Those additional screenings were expected to take an hour.

At 6:47 a.m., airport officials said passengers were being re-screened. By that time, employees had been let back into the building and the security sweep at Terminal 1 was complete.

LAX UPDATE: We expect it will take about an hour to re-screen everyone in Terminal 1. All TSA lanes are open and passenger screening is moving well now. We greatly appreciate everyone's patience. #LAXalert — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019

Southwest Airlines passengers were being told by LAX officials to check their flight status with the airline and allow extra time for boarding. Meanwhile, the airline's passengers on arriving flights were being told to stay inside the planes until re-screenings begin.

Terminals 1, 7 and 8 went several hours without electricity between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday — even as the airport attempted to use a backup system, officials said.

All departing Southwest Airlines flights and two United Airlines flights were cancelled due to the outages while other planes were left stuck on the tarmac.

In total, 21 flights were cancelled and at least another nine were diverted, LAX officials said.

