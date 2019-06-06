Man Gets at Least 32 Years for Sexual Attacks on 4 Women in Santa Monica, West L.A., Beverly Hills: DA’s Office

A transient received a sentence of 32 years to life in prison for a series of sexual attacks on four women in L.A.’s Westside area back in 2016, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The sentencing comes less than a month after Pablo Carlos Pineda, 35, pleaded no contest to the following charges: two counts of assault with intent to commit a sex crime, and one count each of kidnapping to commit a sex crime and second-degree robbery, according to prosecutors.

The incidents all took place between January and July 2016.

Pineda sexually attacked two women in the Santa Monica area, first on Jan. 13 and the second on Feb. 5, according to a DA’s news release.

Both of those assaults occurred on the beach, the Santa Monica Police Department said at the time.

Then, on April 15, he violently attacked a third woman in Beverly Hills, beating the victim with a brick and leaving her badly injured, authorities said.

The fourth and final incident took place in West L.A. on July 2, when Pineda kidnapped a woman before sexually assaulting her, according to the release.

“He threw her on the ground and got on top of her. This was a violent sexual assault,” LAPD Capt. Tina Nieto said at the time. “The victim tried to fight back, but the suspect punched her numerous times to quiet her, and then went on to sexually assault her.”

Pineda was arrested on July 19 in McArthur Park by Santa Monica police. The case was investigated by three local law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI.