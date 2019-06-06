× Motorcyclist Struck, Killed While Waiting at Red Light in North Hollywood; Woman Detained

A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle as he was waiting at a red light in North Hollywood Thursday morning.

The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Lisset Fuentes said.

Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist was stopped at the light when he was struck by a red Audi that was speeding southbound on Vineland Avenue.

The motorcycle was thrown several hundred feet away from the crash site, Fuentes said.

The Audi continued to travel southbound until it crashed into several parked vehicles.

Thatcollision was so forceful it caused a white SUV to overturn in the street.

The motorcyclist, identified only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fuentes said.

Investigators have not determined how fast the vehicle was traveling when it hit the motorcyclist but the amount of damage it caused is an indicator.

“To cause all this … it had to be at a pretty significant high rate of speed,” Fuentes said.

A woman was being detained in connection with the crash, Fuentes said.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.