Summer Skincare Solutions With Dermatologist Dr. Arisa Ortiz

Posted 12:03 PM, June 6, 2019, by

Director of Laser and Cosmetology Dermatology at UC San Diego Dr. Arisa Ortiz joined us live with summer beauty skincare solutions.  Some of the problems include makeup meltdown, dry skin, cracked heels, irritation from deodorant and more. For more info on Dr Arisa Ortiz, you can follow her on Instagram

