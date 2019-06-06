× Suspect Barricaded in Burning House After Firing Shots in San Gabriel; 10 Freeway Shut Down

Authorities shut down the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in San Gabriel as a SWAT team dealt with a barricaded suspect who had already fired shots in a residential neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The stand-off was ongoing as of 4 p.m. in the area of Saxon Avenue and Brighton Street, according to the San Gabriel Police Department. Police first reported the incident about 1:30 p.m.

“The suspect has fired multiple shots,” according to San Gabriel spokesman Jonathan Fu.

Aerial footage form Sky5 showed flames could be seen emanating from the home about 5 p.m. as armored SWAT vehicles held positions just outside.

A shirtless man could be seen running out of the burning home and into the porch of a neighboring home minutes later, where he could be seen seemingly trying to use tools to break open the front door of the home and rifling through the trunk of a car.

A fire ignited on the porch of a second home about 5:45 p.m.

Police urged the public to avoid the area as deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau, or SWAT team, responded to the scene.

The California Highway Patrol shut down all lanes of the 10 Freeway from San Gabriel Boulevard to Del Mar Avenue. The closure initially affected only the westbound side, but was later expanded to both directions.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

UPDATE: All lanes of EB I-10 at San Gabriel Blvd also CLOSED. https://t.co/9GqnwEziNj — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) June 7, 2019

#HappeningNow Police Activity please avoid the areas between Saxon/Del Mar/Strathmore and Brighton until further notice. pic.twitter.com/metE7H6PtY — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) June 7, 2019