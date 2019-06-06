× Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputies in Willowbrook

Deputies shot and killed a man in Willowbrook on Thursday evening, officials said.

Few details were initially released regarding the deputy-involved shooting, which was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the the parking lot of an apartment complex at San Pedro and 132nd street.

“The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene,” Deputy Erin Liu of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Deputies approached a car just prior to the shooting, Sgt. Charles Calderaro said. No deputies suffered significant injuries during the incident.

“During that contact with two individuals, a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” he said. “One individual was struck in the upper torso and later was pronounced dead at the scene.”

A second man was detained on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, Calderaro said.

Both suspects were described as men in their 20s. No further details were released Thursday night.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed deputies placing evidence markers in a parking area at the South Bay Villa apartment complex, at 13111 San Pedro St.

A white sedan that was parked across two stalls in a covered parking area was part of the scene taped off for investigation. Its driver- side door was open.

The complex is across the street from Barack Obama Charter School, a grade school, and Vanguard Learning Center Middle School.

KTLA’s Erika Martin contributed to this report.