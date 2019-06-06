Suspect Fatally Shot in Atwater Village Officer-Involved Shooting, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspect was fatally shot Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers responded about 12 p.m. to a report of a man armed with an "edged weapon" in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Appleton Street on Thursday morning, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told KTLA.

An officer-involved shooting occurred at some point after officers arrived on scene and the suspect was struck.

No officers were injured in the shooting, but the suspect was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contribute to this story.