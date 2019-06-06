Suspect Fatally Shot in Atwater Village Officer-Involved Shooting, Police Say

Posted 1:18 PM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:43PM, June 6, 2019

A suspect was fatally shot Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers responded about 12 p.m. to a report of a man armed with an "edged weapon" in the area of Brunswick Avenue and Appleton Street on Thursday morning, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told KTLA.

An officer-involved shooting occurred at some point after officers arrived on scene and the suspect was struck.

No officers were injured in the shooting, but the suspect was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contribute to this story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.