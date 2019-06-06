The News Director’s Office: Frank Buckley Takes Over the Office With Kerry Brace

As Jason continues the AIDS/LifeCycle ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles, Frank Buckley is taking over The News Director’s Office. Joining Frank and Bobby is KTLA Assistant News Director Kerry Brace. Kerry shares how her career in journalism started in the mail room, and the path she followed that eventually lead her to where she is today. Kerry also opens up about how she manages all of challenges that can be encountered in the workplace, and how the news business has evolved. Bobby shares a new Dolly Parton fact, and Jason checks in with an update from the AIDS/LifeCycle ride.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph