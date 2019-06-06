× USC May Sue Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admissions Scandal

USC told lawyers for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, that it may sue the couple over their alleged role in the college admissions scandal, according to court documents filed Thursday.

“It is possible that USC may have civil disputes with one or both sometime in the future,” an attorney for the couple told federal prosecutors in a letter dated May 6.

Neither USC nor attorneys for the couple could immediately be reached for comment. USC’s possible intention of suing the couple was revealed in a motion filed by prosecutors, arguing that law firms representing multiple parties in the criminal case could pose conflicts of interest.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy for allegedly paying $500,000 to ensure their two daughters were admitted to USC as rowing recruits. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.