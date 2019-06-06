× Woman Fatally Shot After Man Confronts Burglars Trying to Break Into Cars in Riverside: Police

A woman was shot to death in Riverside after a man confronted two male burglars who were apparently trying to break into cars outside their home on Thursday morning, police said.

Around 3:45 a.m., the residents awoke to the sounds of vehicles broken into near their residence, located in the 3800 block of Cedar Street, according to Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback.

The man shouted out a window in an effort to spook the burglars. They jumped into a light-colored sedan and drove off, firing shots into the home as they sped away, Railsback said.

The woman was struck by the gunfire. She died after being transported to a local hospital.

Police have not identified the victim, saying only that she was about 40 to 50 years old.

A description of the burglars or their vehicle was not immediately released.

No further information about the deadly shooting was provided.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.