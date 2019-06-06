× Woman Stabbed to Death in Baldwin Hills; Husband Arrested

A woman was found stabbed to death in Baldwin Hills home Thursday morning and her husband was arrested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident was reported just before 8 a.m. at an apartment complex along the 3900 block of Coco Avenue.

Officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds and she was declared dead at the scene, police said. She was described only as being 45 years old.

The victim’s husband was still at the scene and he was taken into custody.

No further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.