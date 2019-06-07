× 2 Wounded in Sylmar Shooting

Gunfire in Sylmar left two people wounded on Friday, police said.

The attack took place about 7:45 p.m. at Dronfield Avenue and Sayre Street, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Natalie Cortez said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting encountered two victim, described as male and female, she said. Their ages were not available.

Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition, the captain said.

The shooter or shooters remained at large.

No suspect description was available, and the motive in the shooting was not yet clear, Cortez said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the LAPD’s Mission Station at 818-838-9800.