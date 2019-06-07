23-Year-Old Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Robbery in San Bernardino

A woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery that took place last month in San Bernardino, police said Friday.

Esther Browne, 23, of Los Angeles was arrested and booked on suspicion of robbery, for an incident on May 18 in the 900 block of West Kendall Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they were told that a man and a woman fled in a black SUV-style vehicle.

“During the initial investigation, officers were informed by the victims the suspects physically assaulted them during the commission of the crime,” police said in a news release.

Detectives found the suspect vehicle in the area of Base Line Street and Waterman Avenue, and also located Browne.

Detectives are still searching for the male suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lucas at (909) 384-5640 or Sgt. Aranda at (909) 384-5615.