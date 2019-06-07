× $50M Bail for La Luz del Mundo Leader Accused of Sex Abuse Is Highest Ever in L.A. County: State AG

Prosecutors said they secured an unprecedented $50-million bail for the leader of La Luz del Mundo church because they feared his followers could raise money to free him from custody and that he would flee the country.

Authorities also said they were looking to see whether there were other victims of the charismatic religious figure, who was charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse.

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Thursday said that to his knowledge Naason Joaquin Garcia’s bail was the highest ever imposed on someone in Los Angeles County.

“We have a great apprehension that Mr. Garcia will raise the money to get a bond to bail himself out,” Becerra said. “We have provided the court information to back up the credible fear we have.”

