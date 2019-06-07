× 70 Tons of Weed Buried in Landfill After Seizures at Over 100 Illegal Grows in Anza Valley

Roughly 70 tons of marijuana seized during raids at more than 100 illegal growing operations across the Anza Valley this week was promptly buried at a landfill in Beaumont, officials said Friday.

The sweep was conducted Wednesday, with about 700 law enforcement officials serving search warrants at 118 locations throughout the area, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Eight people were ultimately arrested and 17 firearms were seized — along with 140,877 marijuana plants and 3,037 pounds of processed pot, authorities said.

The plants carried an estimated street value of $189 million.

All 70 tons of the weed plants were buried at the Lamb Canyon Landfill in Beaumont, where officials worked past 11 p.m. to dispose of the cannabis, Department of Waste Resources staff said Friday.

Officials say other refuse was immediately piled on top of the cannabis.

The raids were conducted in response to concerns community members expressed about the growing operations, sheriff’s officials said.

#AnzaValley 🌿 Final Update: Deputies and Officers are still actively investigating illegal marijuana grows. As of now, several firearms were seized, over one hundred locations searched, and about a dozen arrests. A PR will be published with final stats this evening https://t.co/PjmV851TSH pic.twitter.com/BM2HHyOVLv — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) June 5, 2019