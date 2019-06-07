Alleged DUI Driver Arrested in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash in Riverside

A pickup driver who allegedly crashed into a van while driving under the influence last weekend in Riverside, then tried to hide in greenery on the side of the road, has been booked on suspicion of murder, investigators said Friday.

Ruben Aguirre, 34, of Riverside, was speeding in his black Chevrolet Silverado when he ran a red light and hit the other vehicle in the intersection of Iowa and Palmyrita avenues around 8 p.m. last Saturday, June 1, Riverside police said in a news release.

The driver of the van, 48-year-old Grand Terrace resident Esteban Carlo Gonzalez, succumbed to his injuries the next day, officials said.

Several other people who were in the tan Honda Odyssey were also hospitalized.

Detectives believe the Odyssey was turning left from Palmyrita to head south on Iowa when Aguirre’s pickup blew through the intersection at a high speed.

After the collision, Aguirre allegedly got out of his truck and went to hide in vegetation along the side of the road, about 100 yards away from the crash site. Several witnesses identified him as the Chevy’s driver when officers found him, police said.

Aguirre was later arrested on suspicion of murder, felony hit-and-run and driving under the influence causing bodily injury. Inmate records show he was booked the day after the crash and was being held on $1 million bail.

The pickup driver is scheduled to appear in court June 18, the booking records show.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Detective Felix Soria at 951-826-8720 or FSoria@riversideca.gov.