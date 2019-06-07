× Bellflower Man Sentenced for Fatally Shooting Convenience Store Clerk to Prevent Testimony About Previous Robbery

A Bellflower man received a sentence of life in prison Friday for shooting and killing a 23-year-old 7-Eleven store clerk to prevent the victim from testifying about being robbed at gunpoint by the same attacker six months earlier, officials said.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Raul D. Sahagun sentenced Jahmal Lydel Frazier, 29, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials said in a written statement.

A jury convicted him in April of first-degree murder, along with the special circumstances of lying in wait and murder of a witness, prosecutors said. The jury also found true the special allegation that Frazier personally used a gun in the April 5, 2011, killing of Roshan Bhandari of Norwalk.

The deadly shooting took place while Frazier was on trial for a robbery in which he held Bhandari at gunpoint at the Artesia Boulevard 7-Eleven store where he worked on October 23, 2010, officials said. He had been released on bail pending the trial process.

“The crime was captured by a store surveillance camera,” according to the District Attorney’s Office statement. “Frazier was arrested by deputies a short distance away from the 7-Eleven and was found with a gun, money, a mask and gloves, according to evidence presented at trial.”

Bhandari testified in Frazier’s robbery trial on April 4, 2011, prosecutors said. He was ordered back to complete his testimony the following day. But he never made it to court.

“That (night), Bhandari was shot multiple times in the employee parking lot behind the same 7-Eleven store that was robbed,” the statement said.

Frazer was nonetheless convicted of the robbery on April 6, 2011, and sentenced to 15 years in state prison for that crime.