California Cooking Podcast: Flair and Flavor with Chef Vartan Abgaryan of Yours Truly

Jessica is checking out a new neighborhood restaurant in Venice on Abbot Kinney called Yours Truly. Jess chats with the executive chef and partner in charge, Vartan Abgaryan. Vartan is known for combining different flavors from around the world in unexpected ways.

He explains how in college, he briefly thought he wanted to be a doctor, but the only subject he could focus on in class was food and he quickly realized he had a passion for cooking. Vartan shares how he could work 24/7 because this profession makes him so happy. The genuine love for his craft is reflected in every dish he creates.

