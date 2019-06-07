Drugs Prompt Hazmat Scare at Van Nuys Courthouse

Posted 7:17 PM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:20PM, June 7, 2019
The Van Nuys branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, 14400 Erwin Street in Van Nuys, as viewed in a Google Street View image in February of 2019.

The Van Nuys branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, 14400 Erwin Street in Van Nuys, as viewed in a Google Street View image in February of 2019.

The discovery of an “unknown substance” amid an inmate’s belonging prompted a hazardous materials response at the Van Nuys branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday before it was determined the substance was a drug and posed no public threat.

The incident began about 1:30 p.m at the courthouse, 14400 Erwin Street, according to Deputy Edmo Luna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

A deputy discovered the substance while checking inmates’ possessions for possible contraband, he said.

“Believing there may have been a risk of exposure to inmates and deputies from a hazardous substance, all inmate movement within the courthouse was suspended,” Luna said in a written statement.

Hazmat team members from both the Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded.

“It was determined there was not a hazmat incident, therefore, there was no exposure,” Luna said. “The substance was determined to be a narcotic that was subsequently booked as evidence. Normal operations in the courthouse resumed.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.