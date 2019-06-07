Family ID’s Man Who Was Killed in Shootout With Deputies After Standoff Involving Burning Home in San Gabriel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Relatives on Friday identified a 35-year-old as the man found dead following a barricade situation in San Gabriel that involved a home going up in flames and prompted the closure of the 10 Freeway.

The incident began with someone calling police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, saying an armed family member was causing a disturbance in the 2000 block of Brighton Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

San Gabriel Police Department officers responded and made contact with the individual, who allegedly fired at them, the release stated. An officer returned fire, and the man barricaded himself inside a home.

A sheriff's SWAT team responded and residents were evacuated, during which time "the suspect discharged multiple rounds," according to the release. A stretch of the 10 Freeway was completely shut down from San Gabriel Boulevard to Del Mar Avenue amid the escalating situation.

Around 5 p.m., Sky5 video captured flames shooting through the roof as smoke billowed from the home. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Minutes later, a shirtless man could be seen running from the burning house through a back door. He was still armed with a gun when he tried but failed to enter a rear structure on the property, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Deputies continued their efforts to persuade him surrender, but he wouldn't give up, authorities said.

The man barricade himself inside a parked car that was located in the backyard for a time before running back toward the rear structure, the release stated.

About 6 p.m., Sky5 video captured the man throwing fireworks out of a window.

Then authorities fired off tear gas in an effort to get him to surrender. Soon after, the suspect got out of the structure -- this time armed with a shotgun -- and exchanged gunfire with deputies, according to sheriff's officials.

The man was shot at least once in the upper torso. He was treated by paramedics, but he died of his wounds at the scene, according to the release.

Authorities have not identified the man, but family members at the scene told KTLA his name was Jose and he was nicknamed "Boy." They did not provide his last name.

The street where the incident took place was cordoned off overnight and into Friday afternoon as authorities investigated the fatal shooting. It was unclear when it would be fully reopen.

