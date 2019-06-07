Health coach, celebrity trainer, Global ambassador for Fabletics and Cover Girl and MOM Massy Arias joined us live with tips on how to get in shape this summer. For more information on Massy, you can go to her website or follow her on Instagram @Massy.Arias.
Get in Shape This Summer With Celebrity Trainer Massy Arias
