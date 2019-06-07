× Gymnastics Coach at Elite Pennsylvania Club Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation

The organization tasked with policing abuse in Olympic sports has barred a Pennsylvania gymnastics coach from being around minors unsupervised while it investigates a misconduct claim.

USA Gymnastics tells The Allentown Morning Call that John Holman’s suspension issued by the U.S. Center for SafeSport is a requirement when such allegations are reported.

The 66-year-old has coached at Parkettes Gymnastics Club in Allentown for 40 years. The club has trained thousands of gymnasts, including several Olympians.

The bylaw cited as grounds for the suspension refers exclusively to sexual misconduct. But USA Gymnastics says it could also refer to non-sexual allegations.

Messages seeking comment left at the club and at Holman’s home weren’t returned Friday.

Holman told the Orange County Register he’s unaware of the allegations and didn’t commit sexual misconduct.