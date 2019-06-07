Help Sought Identifying 3 Gunmen in South L.A. Shooting

Authorities asked the public for help Friday in identifying three people who opened fire on a man in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles late last year.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Compton Avenue and 91st Street on Dec. 19 just before 9 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a Facebook post.

Video posted by the Sheriff’s Department shows three people quickly exiting a vehicle and then running out of view of the camera.

The trio, who were all armed with guns, then opened fire a man who was walking on Compton Avenue, the post read.

The victim was struck several times by the gunfire but still survived.

The gunmen were all wearing hooded sweatshirts or jackets and were traveling in a 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-568-4800. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.