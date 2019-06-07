Hesperia Man Gets 26 Years to Life for Fatally Stabbing Girlfriend in the Neck

A Hesperia man was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in the neck nearly four years earlier, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Timothy Aguilar Andrade, 32, was found guilty last month of first-degree murder with an allegation of using a knife, according to prosecutors.

He killed Brandi Carrasco, 35, in the home they were sharing in the 1900 block of Richard Street in Burbank on Aug. 23, 2015, authorities said. He stabbed her in the neck while they were inside a bedroom.

Laceration wounds were also discovered on Carrasco’s upper torso, police said at the time, but she died from the wound to her neck, according to coroner’s officials.

She was dead when police arrived.

Andrade was arrested after he “provided significant information” proving he acted alone in the slaying, according to police. Another man who had been taken into custody in the killing was released upon Adrade’s arrest.

