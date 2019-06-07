iTunes Software Changes Explained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple touched a nerve this week with the news that iTunes software on the Mac is being retired. Here is what you need to know plus reaction from software developers at WWDC 2019.

We talked to software developers at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, which wraps up today. They give us their take on iTunes retirement, the new dark mode in iOS 13 and Apple's new system to write code faster than ever.

Want more detailed answers on the iTunes software going away? Check out Apple's new support page here, titled About the upcoming changes with iTunes on Mac.

Now, listen to my take on WWDC's biggest announcements in the Rich on Tech Podcast. Plus, I break down what the iTunes changes mean for you and answer your pressing tech questions. If you like what you hear, subscribe for free in your favorite podcast app.