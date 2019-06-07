Breaking: Woman Sought After Allegedly Posing as Social Worker in Attempted Kidnapping of Santa Ana Newborn

L.A. County Health Officials Say Person Infected With Measles Traveled Through LAX

Posted 4:27 PM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37PM, June 7, 2019

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed a person infected with measles traveled through the Los Angeles International Airport last month, officials said Friday.

The person, who is a non-resident, traveled through Terminal 4, Gate 48B on May 26 between 9:30 a.m. and noon, and again at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, Remote Gate at LAX on May 28 between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the county Department of Public Health said in a news release.

County health officials are working with LAX and the airline to contact people who may have been exposed to this case, and who are at risk of developing measles, especially those at increased risk of severe outcomes, such as infants, pregnant women and those with compromised or weak immune systems.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, a runny nose and red eyes. A rash usually appears 7 to 21 days after exposure.

People who haven’t been vaccinated and those with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk. About 90% of unvaccinated people become ill 7 to 21 days after exposure.

In this handout from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the skin of a patient after three days of measles infection is seen at a New York hospital in 1958. (Credit: CDC via Getty Images)

Related Story
Number of Measles Cases in U.S. Surpasses 1,000 So Far This Year, Most Since 1992

Anyone who is not vaccinated against the highly contagious virus should speak with their health care provider.

There are currently eight measles cases among Los Angeles County residents in 2019, and this makes seven non-resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County.

Of the eight measles cases among residents, three are not linked to any of the others, and two of these cases are linked to international travel.

Health officials said the majority of the cases were unvaccinated.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.