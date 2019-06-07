L.A. County Health Officials Say Person Infected With Measles Traveled Through LAX

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed a person infected with measles traveled through the Los Angeles International Airport last month, officials said Friday.

The person, who is a non-resident, traveled through Terminal 4, Gate 48B on May 26 between 9:30 a.m. and noon, and again at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, Remote Gate at LAX on May 28 between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the county Department of Public Health said in a news release.

County health officials are working with LAX and the airline to contact people who may have been exposed to this case, and who are at risk of developing measles, especially those at increased risk of severe outcomes, such as infants, pregnant women and those with compromised or weak immune systems.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, a runny nose and red eyes. A rash usually appears 7 to 21 days after exposure.

People who haven’t been vaccinated and those with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk. About 90% of unvaccinated people become ill 7 to 21 days after exposure.

Anyone who is not vaccinated against the highly contagious virus should speak with their health care provider.

There are currently eight measles cases among Los Angeles County residents in 2019, and this makes seven non-resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County.

Of the eight measles cases among residents, three are not linked to any of the others, and two of these cases are linked to international travel.

Health officials said the majority of the cases were unvaccinated.