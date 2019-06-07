L.A. Pride Set to Begin Weekend Celebration With Friday Night Event in West Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

L.A. Pride is expanding its footprint for a weekend of nonstop celebrations, and officials are warning residents to be prepared.

Thousands are expected to turn out for the celebrations starting Friday with an opening-night ceremony at West Hollywood Park and the Dyke March at Sal Guarriello Veterans’ Memorial beginning at 6 p.m.

The opening ceremony will feature appearances from LGBT advocates and leaders, a vogue ball and drag show and performances by Todrick Hall and Paula Abdul.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will now be two day-long festivals to pick from: the traditional Pride festival at West Hollywood Park and a “Pride on the Boulevard” festival with local artists, DJs, rides and attractions on Santa Monica Boulevard. Performers include Meghan Trainor, the group Years & Years, Greyson Chance, Ashanti and Christian Castro, among many others.

