× Malfunctioning Backup Power System Led to Delays at LAX

A power outage caused hours of chaos and delays at Los Angeles International Airport this week because a secondary power source that was designed to keep the flow of electricity to terminals and other facilities malfunctioned, officials said Friday.

LAX’s power grid is designed for backup systems to click on when the main source of power goes off. But those automatic transfer switches failed to power up Wednesday night at three terminals, some parking structures and CTA traffic signals, officials said. The automatic transfer switches properly functioned for six terminals.

It took staff three hours to manually turn on the switches, and the airport’s power was fully restored at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The airport operated on the backup power Thursday as crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power worked all day to repair the damaged underground power cable near Sepulveda Boulevard and 98th Street.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.